Apple TV+ have today (July 23) unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Pachinko.

The critically acclaimed K-drama, set to return on August 23, comes with a welcome musical twist: BLACKPINK’s Rosé lending her voice to a haunting cover of Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.”

Pachinko, based on Min Jin Lee’s acclaimed novel, follows the multi-generational story of a Korean immigrant family. The trailer offers fans a glimpse of the upcoming season, with Rosé’s yet-to-be-released rendition of the 2008 hit serving as the backdrop to the series’ sweeping visuals. Unlike Coldplay’s original orchestral and anthemic sound, Rosé’s rendition is imbued with a darker, more atmospheric tone.

It’s not the first time Rosé has covered this iconic track; she previously marked her 25th birthday by sharing an acoustic version in 2022 as a special gift to her fans.

She shared the performance on her YouTube channel with the caption, “25 (again). A little something for you all on my YouTube channel,” delighting her global audience with a stripped-down, intimate version of the song.

The versatile singer is no stranger to putting her unique spin on a track. She has previously covered several songs by other artists, including John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” and Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

The Auckland-born and Melbourne-raised singer’s most recent “Viva la Vida” cover follows her recent signing with The Black Label, a move that occurred just last month. The label, led by BLACKPINK’s longtime producer Teddy Park, also represents artists like Jeon Somi and Big Bang’s Taeyang.

It marks yet another major move for Rosé, who on July 18 was unveiled as PUMA’s newest global brand ambassador.

“I am so excited to join the PUMA family. I cannot wait for my fans to join my next chapter with PUMA,” Rosé said of the collaboration.

The eight-episode second season of Pachinko will premiere globally on Friday, August 23 on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer featuring Rosé’s Coldplay cover below.