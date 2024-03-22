Image: Alice Cooper was one of the artists set to perform at Pandemonium

Another one bites the dust: Pandemonium Festival is no longer going ahead this year.

Aussie rock ‘n’ roll fans had high hopes for the inaugural Pandemonium thanks to a lineup that would excite any classic rock fan, but their hopes have now been dashed.

As per 9 News, Pandemonium has been cancelled just one month before it was due to take place (watch below).

At the time of writing, tickets are still available on the festival’s website. Tone Deaf has contacted organisers for confirmation the festival is officially cancelled and to find out what the refund process will be for ticket holders.

On the festival’s Facebook page, organisers have DENIED the news. “We’re still selling tickets… Only take your Pandemonium news from us!” the statement reads.

Some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll had been assembled for the inaugural edition: shock rocker Alice Cooper, iconic punks Dead Kennedys, post-punk favourites Gang of Four, and the one and only Blondie were set to appear at the festival. Placebo, Deep Purple, Wheatus, The Psychedelic Furs, and Palaye Royale also featured on the bill, but Deep Purple have no removed the festival from their touring schedule on their own website.

Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos, and Gyroscope, while Thai solo artist Petch were due to fly the flag for Australia at Pandemonium.

Pandemonium 2024 is supposed to take place at Melbourne’s Caribbean Gardens on April 20th, The Domain in Sydney on April 25th, Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park on April 27th, and Bribie Island’s Sandstone Point Hotel on April 28th.

Money from each ticket sold was set to be donated to Legacy, Wounded Heroes, and Top Blokes, with the Sydney show taking place on ANZAC Day.

We’ll bring you any updates about Pandemonium 2024 as they arrive.

It’s not the first Aussie festival to bite the dust this year. Groovin the Moo 2024 was unexpectedly cancelled just weeks after its packed lineup was revealed.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel. Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind,” organisers said in a statement at the time.