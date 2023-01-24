Panic! at the Disco are no more. After almost two decades at the forefront of pop-punk, bandleader Brendon Urie announced their breakup in a lengthy statement today.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” he wrote in the statement shared on social media.

“But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard… Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie concluded by praising the band’s fanbase. “Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us.

“Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”

Urie formed Panic! at the Disco in 2004 with Ryan Ross and Spencer Smith, although by the end the band operated as a solo project.

Two of their seven albums, 2008’s Pretty. Odd. and 2018’s Pray for the Wicked, topped the ARIA Albums Chart. Urie’s last Panic! at the Disco album, 2022’s Viva Las Vengeance, still sold well globally, reaching number 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

If you fancy seeing Panic! at the Disco one last time, they still have a run of tour dates in Europe over the next few months (more information here).