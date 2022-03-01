Papa Roach has just announced the release date for their 11th studio album Ego Trip as well as a full tour date schedule.

After a great deal of teases and multiple single releases, Papa Roach has revealed that Ego Trip will be coming on April 8th, 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide.

Vocalist Jacob Shaddix has this to say on the album, “Now isn’t the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more.”

Papa Roach will be kicking off their Kill the Noise Tour in Anaheim, CA tonight, March 1st, 2022. Here are all of their upcoming dates:

Papa Roach + Special Guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves

March 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – SOLD OUT

March 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

March 5 – Salt Lake City – The Great Saltair

March 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

March 8 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

March 9 – Omaha, NE – Ralston Arena

March 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory – LOW TICKETS

March 12 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana – LOW TICKETS

March 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – LOW TICKETS

March 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Power House

March 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

March 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

March 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

March 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

March 22 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

March 23 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena – LOW TICKETS

March 26 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall – SOLD OUT

March 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

March 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

March 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater

Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect

May 21 – St Louis, MO – 105.7 The Point “PointFest 2022”

May 22 – Springfield, MO – The Shrine Mosque

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

May 26 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center & Arena

Festival and Special Appearances

April 1 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte

April 2 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte

April 4 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center ^

May 19 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 28 – Houston, TX – 94.5 KTBZ Presents BuzzFest

May 29 – Dallas, TX – 97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD ‘22

July 15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkarceration Festival

October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

^ Special Show with SIMPLE PLAN and Emo Nite