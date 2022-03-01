Papa Roach has just announced the release date for their 11th studio album Ego Trip as well as a full tour date schedule.
After a great deal of teases and multiple single releases, Papa Roach has revealed that Ego Trip will be coming on April 8th, 2022 via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide.
Vocalist Jacob Shaddix has this to say on the album, “Now isn’t the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more.”
Papa Roach will be kicking off their Kill the Noise Tour in Anaheim, CA tonight, March 1st, 2022. Here are all of their upcoming dates:
Papa Roach + Special Guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves
March 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – SOLD OUT
March 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
March 5 – Salt Lake City – The Great Saltair
March 6 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
March 8 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
March 9 – Omaha, NE – Ralston Arena
March 11 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory – LOW TICKETS
March 12 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana – LOW TICKETS
March 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – LOW TICKETS
March 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Alliant Energy Power House
March 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
March 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
March 19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
March 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
March 22 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
March 23 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
March 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena – LOW TICKETS
March 26 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall – SOLD OUT
March 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
March 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
March 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater
Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect
May 21 – St Louis, MO – 105.7 The Point “PointFest 2022”
May 22 – Springfield, MO – The Shrine Mosque
May 24 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
May 26 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Center & Arena
Festival and Special Appearances
April 1 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte
April 2 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pa’l Norte
April 4 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Center ^
May 19 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville Festival
May 28 – Houston, TX – 94.5 KTBZ Presents BuzzFest
May 29 – Dallas, TX – 97.1 The Eagle Presents BFD ‘22
July 15 – Mansfield, OH – Inkarceration Festival
October 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
^ Special Show with SIMPLE PLAN and Emo Nite