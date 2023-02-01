Paramore are really spoiling their global fans this week. After just announcing a pair of Australian pop-up stores, the beloved pop-punk trio have also confirmed two special listening parties for their new album.

Hayley Williams and co. took to social media to reveal the surprise event for their imminent album, This Is Why, which is scheduled for release next week on Friday, February 10th (pre-save/pre-order here).

The band have selected numerous indie record stores around the world for the listening parties, including two Down Under.

On Monday, February 6th (6pm AEDT), Paramore fans can hear This Is Why at Melbourne’s Greville Records and Sydney’s Red Eye Records.

Fans will get to hear the new album before it’s released, get exclusive giveaways, and also pre-order This Is Why. For more information about the event via the official website.

Following the release of This Is Why next Friday, Paramore’s pop-up stores will appear at Golden Age Cinema in Sydney’s Surry Hills neighbourhood on Saturday, February 11th, followed by one at Oshi Gallery in Melbourne’s Collingwood the following day.

Fans can expect exclusive merchandise, music and more at the pop-up stores. To join the event and for more information, head here.

This Is Why is Paramore’s first album since all the way back in 2017, when After Laughter reached the top 10 on both the ARIA Albums Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200.

Three singles have been released from the band’s new album so far: the title track, ‘The News’, and most recently ‘C’est Comme Ça’ (listen below).

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Hayley Williams said about their latest single. “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

Paramore This Is Why Listening Parties

Monday, February 6th (6pm AEDT)

Greville Records, Melbourne, VIC/Red Eye Records, Sydney, NSW