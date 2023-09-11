Paramore have extended their Australian tour due to overwhelming demand.
Last month, Paramore confirmed they were heading to Australia and New Zealand on tour this November.
The band initially announced three Australian dates and a stopover in New Zealand, taking in shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in November, supported by special guest Remi Wolf.
After experiencing huge demand in the fan pre-sale, two more shows were added to the tour – at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, November 23rd, and at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, November 28th.
And now a third and final Melbourne show – at the same venue – has been added to the run on Thursday, November 30th (see full dates below). New tickets have also been released for the two Brisbane dates.
Tickets to the new show – and newly released Brisbane seats – go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15th at 2pm AEST. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Thursday, September 14th at 1pm AEST.
It’s been a busy year of touring so far for Paramore in 2023, taking in dates in South America and North America, while they joined Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Hayley Williams also memorably linked up with Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo earlier this month, performing a surprise rendition of “My Hero”.
Paramore are touring in support of their latest album, This Is Why, which they opened up a pair of pop-up stores in Sydney and Melbourne for in February.
This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s After Laughter, reached the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. The band’s sixth studio album was also a top five hit in the US and UK.
Paramore 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour
With special guest Remi Wolf
Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com
Saturday, November 18th (SOLD OUT)
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Wednesday, November 22nd (TICKETS ADDED)
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, November 23rd (TICKETS ADDED)
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, November 25th (SOLD OUT)
The Domain, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: AXS
Monday, November 27th (SOLD OUT)
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Ticketek
Tuesday, November 28th (SOLD OUT)
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Ticketek
Thursday, November 30th (NEW SHOW)
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Ticketek