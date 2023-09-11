Last month, Paramore confirmed they were heading to Australia and New Zealand on tour this November.

The band initially announced three Australian dates and a stopover in New Zealand, taking in shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in November, supported by special guest Remi Wolf.

After experiencing huge demand in the fan pre-sale, two more shows were added to the tour – at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, November 23rd, and at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, November 28th.

And now a third and final Melbourne show – at the same venue – has been added to the run on Thursday, November 30th (see full dates below). New tickets have also been released for the two Brisbane dates.