Paramore have extended their Australian tour due to overwhelming demand.

After teasing fans about the prospect last month, Paramore confirmed they were heading to Australia and New Zealand on tour this November.

The band initially announced three Australian dates and a stopover in New Zealand, taking in shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in November, supported by special guest Remi Wolf.

And after experiencing huge demand in the fan pre-sale, two more shows have now been added to the tour – at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, November 23rd, and at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, November 28th (see full dates below).

Frontier Members can gain access to the exclusive pre-sale for the new shows on Wednesday, July 5th at staggered times (Brisbane at 11am AEST/Melborne at 1pm AEST).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 6th at staggered times (Auckland at 10am AEST/Brisbane at 11am AEST/Sydney at 12pm AEST/Melbourne at 1pm AEST).

The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, July 3rd, again at staggered times (Auckland at 10am AEST/Brisbane at 11am AEST/Sydney at 12pm AEST/Melbourne at 1pm AEST).

It’s been a busy year of touring so far for Paramore in 2023, taking in dates in South America and North America, while they joined Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Hayley Williams also memorably linked up with Foo Fighters at Bonnaroo earlier this month, performing a surprise rendition of “My Hero”.

Paramore are touring in support of their latest album, This Is Why, which they opened up a pair of pop-up stores in Sydney and Melbourne for in February.

This Is Why, their first album since 2017’s After Laughter, reached the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart. The band’s sixth studio album was also a top five hit in the US and UK.

Paramore 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest Remi Wolf

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Saturday, November 18th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Wednesday, November 22nd

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, November 23rd (NEW SHOW)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketek

Saturday, November 25th

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: AXS

Monday, November 27th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, November 28th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek