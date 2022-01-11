In case you missed it, Paramore is reuniting. Yes, we are excited about it, and we are ready for any and all breadcrumbs about Paramore’s new album before its release.

Late last year, Hayley Williams revealed to fans that there were plans for her to return to Paramore after reflecting on her solo album cycle.

Herself with the other band members Taylor York and Zac Farro have been working on their next studio album according to her update with Rolling Stone Magazine. In the email, she gave some insight into what fans could expect from the new record.

Williams reveals to the magazine that fans shouldn’t necessarily be expecting a “comeback emo record”.

“The music we were first excited by wasn’t exactly the kind of music we went on to make,” she said. “Our output has always been all over the place and with this project, it’s not that different. We’re still in the thick of it but some things have remained consistent from the start. 1) More emphasis back on the guitar, and 2) Zac should go as ‘Animal’ as he wants with drum takes.”

The band reconnected first at a Nashville studio, and the singer admitted that there was some anxiousness about coming back together after being apart for so long. Those fears appeared to be quelled, however, once they got into the groove and found a song that they all just instantly connected with.

“We wrote and tracked something we loved and it actually surprised us,” Paramore’s singer explained. “We kept joking it was all downhill from that point, but thank God we’ve been surprised a lot throughout this whole thing. I’m always waiting for the moment for us to know we’re onto something new and we’re not just rehashing the same shit. It was ‘Ain’t It Fun’ for our self-titled record, and ‘Hard Times’ or ‘Told You So’ for After Laughter.

“It’s not about it feeling like a hit so much as it’s a scary, exciting feeling that you’re treading uncharted waters. It keeps you curious. We got to feel that early on this time.”

There is currently no information on when we can expect Paramore’s new album, but we will keep you in the loop!

Check out Paramore’s ‘Ain’t It Fun’ here: