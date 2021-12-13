In support of the recent release of their ambitious second album Day/Night, Parcels have announced Aussie tour dates which will see them performing in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in 2022. The Australian shows join a giant world tour including performances in Europe, the UK and the USA.

In their recent cover feature on Parcels, NME dubbed Day/Night “a marvelous, fascinating collection of songs … a record of epic proportions, spritely and serious at the same time; the sound of a collective pouring our their heart and soul into a record of real beauty.”

Vast and cinematic in sound and providing different layers of lyrical themes, Day/Night channels western folk and classic pop, resulting in a new sound that the band describes as their new-fangled cowboy disco sound. The record tackles juxtaposing topics of identity vs anonymity, family vs independence, belonging vs isolation and nostalgia vs projection; the self and the shadow self.

The album is cyclical – a perfect loop from the end to the start – echoing the albums’ theme of inner and outer self and the constant turning of the world.

The highly anticipated album comprises of two whole records: Day and Night, and is a leap forwards in scope and sound from their 2018 debut album.

Parcels in Concert Australian Tour 2022

Supported by triple j

Thursday, 27th October 2022

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 29th October 2022

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, 3rd November 2022

The Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 4th November 2022

The Forum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Pre-sale tickets are available on December 14 through Parcels Pop Shop.

General tickets are on sale from December 15 on the Parcels official website.