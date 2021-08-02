Parcels are stoked to announce the release of their brand new music video for their latest groovy single, ‘Comingback’.

Never running low on groovy energy or feel good vibes, the band deliver the epitome of that in their brand new single and its accompany music video.

Embellished with the groups’ enviable, effortlessly cool style and pitch perfect vocals, the video takes their devoted fans and viewers from all around the world to the good old Aussie countryside, hitting the road on the ultimate road trip we all wish we could go on right now.

While the music video might get you feeling nostalgic about the freedom we once had in a pre-pandemic world, there’s no denying that the video is also a hopeful signifier of the good times we have to look forward to in the future.

The band issued a statement on the track, revealing that the song’s themes centre around persevering through hard times, as well as how the rehearsing the song during lockdown became a way of coping for the group.

They said, “Noah sings lead on this song about the isolation of tour life and the hopeful message of perseverance through difficult times. ‘Comingback’ felt like one of the earliest new ideas floating around after finishing our debut album and yet the last song we managed to finish.”

“For years you could hear these chords emanating from every piano Jules sat down at. We imagined the vast red desert of Australia, and played to this image in our minds as we rehearsed in a way of coping through lockdown while we yearned for our original home of Australia.”

Watch the new music video for ‘Comingback’ by Parcels: