Fresh off their Coachella sets, Australian indie-pop outfit Parcels have announced a trio of headline shows for Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney later this year.

The run kicks off on Friday, November 28th at Brisbane’s Riverstage, before heading to Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday, December 4th. They’ll wrap things up with a special show at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Saturday, December 6th.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 29th (12pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/parcels . Members of Frontier and Penny Drop can jump in early with a presale opening Monday, April 28th (11am local time).

The tour follows the release of their first single of the year, “Safeandsound”, lifted from a new album in the works, recorded between Berlin, Mexico, and Australia. It’s set to be their most expansive project yet.

It follows their Leaveyourlove EP, released earlier this year, which started as a single and grew into a collaborative project featuring reworks from artists like King Stingray, Ximena Sariñana, Rawayana, MARO, Cosmos People, HaiTing (of Sunset Rollercoaster), Robert Owens and Tobi Neuman.

In between festival slots at Coachella and across Latin America, Parcels have had a packed tour schedule. This northern summer, they’ll perform at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury, followed by a European tour that includes a date at London’s Wembley Arena in September. In October, they’ll head to North America for 11 shows, including New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and two nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre – a venue they sold out in minutes last year.

Formed in Byron Bay in 2014, Parcels now split their time between Australia and Berlin.

Parcels Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Cult Artists, Frontier Touring, Penny Drop and triple j

BRISBANE & MELBOURNE SHOWS:

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/parcels

Runs 24 hours from: Monday, April 28th (11am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

PENNY DROP MEMBERS PRESALE

Runs 24 hours from: Monday, April 28th (11am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

General tickets on-sale Tuesday, April 29th (12pm local time)