Parcels are back with a new single, “Yougotmefeeling”, a groovy track with moody lyrics that gives a taste of what’s to come on their third album, LOVED, out September 12th.

Recorded across Berlin, Mexico, and Australia, this new album promises to be the indie-pop group’s most upbeat and expansive yet. Describing LOVED as an album of unity, Parcels explain it’s a personal yet celebratory journey, with each member weaving their individual experiences into something bigger.

“It’s very internal for all of us, so personal and so deep, which is sometimes quite uncomfortable. But I guess that’s what Parcels is — at least at the moment — all of us having that individual journey, then trying to make a space so we can funnel everybody’s experiences into the same world and express it as a celebration.”

The 12-track album features recent singles “Safeandsound”, “Leaveyourlove” and the newly released “Yougotmefeeling,” which is out today alongside a new live session.

They’ve already introduced the new material at Coachella and will take it to Australian audiences at the end of the year for their biggest tour yet (see full dates here).

LOVED follows their 2021 album Day/Night and the breakthrough Parcels (2018). It also comes after their Leaveyourlove EP, released last year, which started as a single and grew into a collaborative project featuring reworks from artists like King Stingray, Ximena Sariñana, Rawayana, MARO, Cosmos People, HaiTing (of Sunset Rollercoaster), Robert Owens and Tobi Neuman.

Love Music? Your daily dose of everything happening in Australian music and globally.