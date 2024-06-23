There are lots of iconic music venues around the world, from the Sydney Opera House to Madison Square Garden, but there’s another venue that ranks at the top of most artist’s bucket list: Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Last week it was Australia’s very own Parcels who got their turn at performing against the stunning Colorado backdrop, the genre-hopping band unloading a special set that lasted over an hour.

Fan favourites from their most recent album, Day/Night (a top 30 hit in their home country in 2021), were given a spin, including “Tieduprightnow” and “Somethinggreater” (not one for spaces between words, are Parcels).

It made sense that Parcels got to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre, because this is a band renowned for their live shows; their Wikipedia has an entire section devoted to their ‘notable performances, after all.

And the five-piece released their second live album, Vol. 2, last year, a record that captured their constantly evolving and shapeshifting live presence, offering fans glimpses of their musicianship that can’t be felt in their studio material.

You can watch a replay of Parcels’ Red Rocks Amphitheatre performance below, which arrived after a livestream of the event reached tens of thousands of viewers in its first 24 hours.

Parcels have previously performed at other iconic US venues such as Brooklyn Steel and the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, the latter show praised by Flaunt Magazine as “an enticing and unforgettable show.”

The music video for Parcels’ 2021 single, “Comingback” (spaces, Parcels, spaces!), was named our Video of the Week upon its release.

The band issued a statement on the track at the time, revealing that its themes centred around persevering through hard times, as well as how rehearsing the song during lockdown became a way of coping for them.

“‘Comingback’ felt like one of the earliest new ideas floating around after finishing our debut album and yet the last song we managed to finish,” they said.

“We imagined the vast red desert of Australia, and played to this image in our minds as we rehearsed in a way of coping through lockdown while we yearned for our original home of Australia.”

Parcels’ Red Rocks Amphitheatre performance is available to stream now via YouTube.