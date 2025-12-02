The inaugural Australian Park Waves Festival tour from Parkway Drive, scheduled for February and March 2026, has been cancelled.

The cancellation was confirmed in a statement from organisers Destroy All Lines, posted to social media on Tuesday (December 2nd).

“We’re devastated to confirm the Park Waves Festival Australian tour will not go ahead,” the statement reads. “The cancellation is due to a combination of challenges, and ultimately, the numbers no longer stack up. With a heavy heart, we’ve had to make a difficult decision. We’ve tried everything. We’re gutted. We know everyone will be understandably disappointed.

“The ticket price and booking fees will be refunded, and more information will be sent to ticketholders via email. To anyone who bought tickets, and to everyone who keeps showing up for live music – thank you.”

The touring festival was set to kick off at Perth’s Langley Park on Saturday, February 14th, before stops in Adelaide, Geelong, Scoresby, Bendigo, Wollongong, Sydney, Maitland, Toowoomba, Byron Bay, and Sandstone Point.

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Destroy All Lines (@destroyalllines)

In a separate statement, Parkway Drive said the cancellation feels like “a kick in the guts”.

“Another festival being crushed by the rising costs across our entertainment industry. It hurts to be another casualty in this chapter of the Australian music scene,” the statement reads.

“We’ve tried every possible option to keep this dream alive, but the reality of the circumstances won’t allow for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parkway Drive (@parkwaydriveofficial)

Park Waves first launched in Germany last year, with Parkway Drive joined by acts like Fit For a King and Australian deathcore giants Thy Art Is Murder.

Speaking with Rolling Stone AU/NZ in July, frontman Winston McCall said it had been in the works for many years, and while launching it internationally was a big step, the band always wanted to bring it home.

“Being able to take it regional is really important,” McCall said. “This is the first Byron show we’ve been able to play in 12 years, because regional places, a lot of the time, they don’t have an entertainment centre to put on an arena-sized act. And if you don’t have that, you’re playing a 1000 cap club and thousands of people are missing out.”

The event was created to that Parkway Drive fans all around the country had the chance to see the band — particularly hometown fans — which was a major factor for McCall. As he explained, “It’s the access we never had as kids.”

The launch followed Parkway Drive’s monumental performance at the Sydney Opera House, hailed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as a “career-defining performance” that solidified their place among the nation’s all-time great live acts.

Earlier this year, the band released their first new track since 2022’s Darker Still, a single titled “Sacred.”