Sydney noise-rock duo Party Dozen have announced a nationwide tour and shared another taste of their upcoming album.

Kirsty Tickle (saxophone) and Jonathan Boulet (percussion) will hit the road for their Crime in Australia album release shows in September and October, with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (full dates below). They’ll also support Melbourne’s acclaimed punk rockers Amyl & the Sniffers on their European tour in November.

Out today, “Money & the Drugs” is perhaps one of their most raucous and disorienting tracks yet.

“The first section of this song is inspired by a sound that we heard at the airport pick up zone in Sydney’,” says Boulet. “A small aircraft coming in to land low would project this low bending rumble into the cement car park filling it with resonant frequencies.”

”Money & the Drugs’ features Kirsty really letting it out into her saxophone void. Then it picks up a coupla gears into a rockin’ frenzy. It’s one of our most fun songs to play live. But sometimes too much of a good thing can land you in deep water. Sometimes this song gets away from us.”

The track follows previous singles “Wake in Might” and “The Big Man Upstairs”, all set to feature on their forthcoming fourth album, Crime in Australia.

The accompanying video for “Money & the Drugs” captures the raw energy of a Party Dozen show, filmed live at New Zealand’s Camp A Low Hum and edited by Boulet (watch it below).

Party Dozen’s last album, The Real Work, was nominated for the 2022 Australian Music Prize. It featured a special guest turn from the one and only Nick Cave on album highlight “Macca the Mutt”.

Party Dozen’s “Money & the Drugs” is out now via GRUPO. Crime in Australia is out Friday, September 6th via GRUPO (pre-save/pre-order here).

Party Dozen 2024 Australian Tour

Thursday, September 26th

Crown & Anchor, Adelaide [ tickets ]

Friday, September 27th

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne [ tickets ]

Thursday, October 3rd

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney [ tickets ]