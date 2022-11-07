Tasmanian festival Party in the Paddock has announced its 2023 lineup, featuring the likes of Gang of Youths, Benee, and even a secret headliner.

Taking place on at the new site of Quercus Park in Northern Tasmania, just 25 minutes away from Launceston, Party in the Paddock will take place on February 10th, 11th and 12th next year.

Pre-sale tickets will be available this Thursday, November 10th at 8am local time, and fans can sign up for access here.

2023 will see the festival have its biggest lineup yet, led by indie rock titans Gang of Youths. New Zealand singer-songwriter Benee will make the short trip over to Tasmania, while acclaimed Australian artists Methyl Ethel, Genesis Owusu, Hockey Dad, and Meg Mac will also be in attendance.

There’s also the small matter of a secret headliner, with more details about that still to come. You can check out the full lineup below. For more information about the festival, head to the official website.

Party in the Paddock 2023

Friday, February 10th-Sunday, February 12th

Quercus Park, luruwita/Tasmania

GANG OF YOUTHS

SECRET HEADLINER, BENEE, THE PRESETS, VERA BLUE, MEG MAC, GENESIS OWUSU, METHYL ETHEL, HOCKEY DAD,

SLOWLY SLOWLY, YOUNG FRANCO, BAG RAIDERS (DJ SET), JK-47, PEACH PRC, BEDDY RAYS, CARAVANA SUN, HOPE D, PACIFIC AVENUE, TEEN JESUS & THE JEAN TEASERS, BIG TWISTY & THE FUNKNASTY, NERVE, KINDER, MADDY JANE, SUMNER, SEX ON TOAST, JONO MA, THE RIONS, CARLA GENEVE, 1300, ODD MOB, TOMMY FRANKLIN DANCE AEROBICS, TYLER RICHARDSON, JADE ZOE, DENNI, MEDHANIT, SQUEEF, JED APPLETON BAND, IN THE FLOWERS, CYBER SWITCH, HOLiDAY, KUDU JOY, THE SAXONS, QUEENIE, ZIOS, ARUNYA LEE OLIVE, MERES, CELESTE EVELYN, LAZER BABY, MISS KANINNA, ALEC SMITH, JE BAHL, SUNEDEN & THE SEG STREET BAND, EMA, WORLD CLASS CINEMA, STACY WHALE, BABY LEMUR, SAVAGE HONEY, THAI SWAN, DIRTY MOTEL, 2 ACTUAL DJ’S, EDDY WHITEHOOVES,

AND MORE!