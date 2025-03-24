Party on the Point is back, and it’s going big for its 10th birthday.

Returning to Sandstone Point Hotel on Bribie Island, the festival will light up the stage on Saturday, July 26th 2025.

Headlining the celebration are rock legends Hoodoo Gurus, joined by acts like James Reyne, The Angels, Chocolate Starfish, Mi Sex, Spy Vs Spy, The Chantoozies, and Matt Finish – promising a night packed with rock and pop classics.

Pre-sale tickets are available through My Ticketmaster, Oztix, and the Sandstone Point Hotel database from 9am on Tuesday, March 25th, until 8am on Thursday, March 27th. Register here. General public tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, March 27th via Ticketmaster and Oztix.

Over the past decade, Party on the Point has welcomed music legends like Bryan Adams, The Beach Boys, Simple Minds, The Smashing Pumpkins, John Farnham, Jane’s Addiction, Joan Jett, Jimmy Barnes, The Corrs, ZZ Top, Incubus, Hunters & Collectors, and Gang of Youths.

Hotel owner Rob Comiskey shared his excitement:

“It’s hard to believe that 10 years have passed since we first opened the doors to Sandstone Point Hotel! Over the past decade, some of our greatest achievements have been in the live music space, including being named Australia’s Best Entertainment Venue. So, what better way to celebrate our 10th birthday than with a concert?

‘I still remember the nerves surrounding our very first gig—but we didn’t start small. We kicked things off with The Beach Boys and never looked back. Now, hosting events is second nature; our team runs like a well-oiled machine, and while it may feel like just another workday, it’s always a little more fun!”

Comiskey added: “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of welcoming thousands of guests for unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in music—John Farnham, Simple Minds, Dom Dolla, +Live+, Gang of Youths, and so many more. So, of course, we had to go big for our 10th birthday, and who better than the Hoodoo Gurus to bring the party?

“We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years have in store for Sandstone Point Hotel. And trust us—we’ve got a few more surprises up our sleeve!”