Patti Smith and Her Band are coming our way this April. The tour will encompass a Bluesfest headline performance and a string of theatre shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle.

Despite packing out venues around the country in 2017, demand for this tour is through the roof. In response, a third date has been added at Forum Melbourne as well as a brand new show at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

The 2017 tour celebrated Smith’s legendary debut LP, Horses. The 1975 release is commonly viewed as a landmark moment in the evolution of rock music. Smith’s poetry takes centre stage, supported by the garage and punk rock dynamism of her backing band.

The original Patti Smith Group lineup included guitarist Lenny Kaye and drummer Jay Dee Daugherty. Kaye was Smith’s primary creative foil during this early period and remains a full time member of her band. Likewise Daugherty, whose drumming can also be heard on records by The Roches, The Waterboys and Australian band The Church.

Over the past decade Smith has become a renowned author. Her 2010 memoir Just Kids chronicled her personal and artistic relationship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. The book won the USA’s National Book Award For Nonfiction in 2010.

Another memoir, M Train, followed in 2015. It expanded on the foundation of Just Kids, looking at Smith’s relationship with her late husband Fred “Sonic” Smith and Mapplethorpe’s death in 1989.

Watch: ‘People Have the Power’ by Patti Smith

Smith’s announcement on the Bluesfest lineup brought cheer to the hearts of her doting Australian fanbase. After the mammoth run in 2017, it seemed likely the 73-year-old performer would never return.

“I really thought that I wouldn’t be able to come back, so I’m delighted that I was wrong” Smith said in the tour announcement.

The Bluesfest lineup also includes the reunited Crowded House, Lenny Kravitz, Brandi Carlile, Morcheeba, The Waifs and stacks more.

Patti Smith and Her Band Australian tour, April 2020

Wednesday April 15 2020

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday April 16 2020

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday April 18 2020

JUST ADDED

Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Tuesday April 21 2020

SOLD OUT

Forum, Melbourne

Wednesday April 22 2020

SOLD OUT

Forum, Melbourne

Thursday April 23 2020

JUST ADDED

Forum, Melbourne

Tickets on sale now via Bluesfest Touring