It’s been over a decade since Paul Dempsey first turned a few casual covers into Shotgun Karaoke, a lo-fi fan favourite that proved you don’t need bells and whistles to make a hit.

Now, the Something For Kate frontman is finally answering the calls for a follow-up, with Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II set to drop October 24th.

The formula hasn’t changed: Dempsey, an acoustic guitar, and zero studio trickery. No overdubs, no fancy production, just the raw, unfiltered energy of one guy belting out songs he loves. But this time around, he’s raising the stakes, pushing his voice even further and refusing to drop keys to make life easier. Because where’s the fun in that?

“Transposing keys bothers me,” he admits. “By forcing myself to sing it in the original key, I am forcing myself to do things with my voice that may be well out of my comfort zone.” It’s a borderline masochistic move, but it’s also what gives Shotgun Karaoke its charm: the imperfections are part of the deal.

The album’s first taste is a cover of Cher’s iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time”, which Dempsey delivers with the kind of deadpan conviction that turns karaoke-night bravado into something intimate and quietly powerful. The full tracklist swings wildly across genres and decades, from R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” to Tanita Tikaram’s “Twist In My Sobriety” and Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer”, making for a playlist that sounds a little like a Spotify algorithm with an existential crisis.

Like the first volume, Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II was recorded at home in the in-between moments, which is exactly how Dempsey likes it. “There are mistakes and imperfections, and they belong there just like they belong at a karaoke night,” he says. “How boring would perfect karaoke be?”

If the album is a stripped-back nod to spontaneous creativity, the artwork leans into Dempsey’s love of iconic pop culture covers, this time riffing on Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, following the Hunter S. Thompson homage of Volume I.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Dempsey will take the show on the road for a national Shotgun Karaoke tour in October and November, promising a night that’s “just a party, just like karaoke should be.” In addition to songs from both volumes, fans can expect deep cuts from his vault of live covers, the kind of rabbit hole you can lose an afternoon in on YouTube.

For an artist renowned for his cerebral songwriting, Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II feels like a pressure valve release — a space where Dempsey can embrace the ridiculous, learn a few things, and have a laugh at his own expense. “Maybe I’m just avoiding my own writing,” he jokes. At least he’s honest about it.

Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II is out October 24th.

Shotgun Karaoke Volume II Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Friday, August 8th at 12pm local time via pauldempseymusic.com

All shows all ages.

Friday, October 31st

His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth

Friday, November 7th

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Friday, November 14th

Concert Hall, QPAC, Brisbane

Saturday, November 15th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday, November 22nd

Palais Theatre, Melbourne