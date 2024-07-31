Paul Kelly has announced his new album, Fever Longing Still.

Set for release on November 1st, Fever Longing Still will be the legendary singer-songwriter’s first collection of new original material since 2018’s Nature.

Always fond of a romantic ode or two, Kelly’s forthcoming album contains 12 new additions to his extensive catalogue of love songs spanning more than 40 years.

The album title comes from a line in Shakespeare’s Sonnet 147, with Kelly being inspired by the Bard’s wiring since his schooldays.

“I never know what the themes are until I am in the middle of doing a record,” Kelly says of his new album. “I don’t set out with an album in mind. Over the past 20 years I just get the band together and put down a batch of songs. I put them in what I call my odd-socks drawer on the computer and as they accumulate I see which ones work together.”

Fever Longing Still is led by new single “Taught by Experts”, which is a song Kelly’s been trying to perfect for over 30 years.

“I have been circling that song for years,” he admits. “We thought we should try it with a chiming electric guitar

part, and when we did that, we knew that was it.”

Kelly adds: “There has been a long gap since the last album of new songs and I realise now that this record is a bit

like Gossip, an album with a long gestation where the songs are all quite different to each other in style.”

Paul Kelly’s “Taught by Experts” is out now. Fever Longing Still is out November 1st (pre-save/pre-order here).

Fever Longing Still Tracklist: