Paul Kelly has announced his new album, Fever Longing Still.

Set for release on November 1st, Fever Longing Still will be the legendary singer-songwriter’s first collection of new original material since 2018’s Nature.

Always fond of a romantic ode or two, Kelly’s forthcoming album contains 12 new additions to his extensive catalogue of love songs spanning more than 40 years.

The album title comes from a line in Shakespeare’s Sonnet 147, with Kelly being inspired by the Bard’s wiring since his schooldays.

“I never know what the themes are until I am in the middle of doing a record,” Kelly says of his new album. “I don’t set out with an album in mind. Over the past 20 years I just get the band together and put down a batch of songs. I put them in what I call my odd-socks drawer on the computer and as they accumulate I see which ones work together.”

Fever Longing Still is led by new single “Taught by Experts”, which is a song Kelly’s been trying to perfect for over 30 years.

“I have been circling that song for years,” he admits. “We thought we should try it with a chiming electric guitar
part, and when we did that, we knew that was it.”

YouTube VideoPlay

Kelly adds: “There has been a long gap since the last album of new songs and I realise now that this record is a bit
like Gossip, an album with a long gestation where the songs are all quite different to each other in style.”

Paul Kelly’s “Taught by Experts” is out now. Fever Longing Still is out November 1st (pre-save/pre-order here). 

Fever Longing Still Tracklist:

  1. “Houndstooth Dress”
  2. “Love Has Made a Fool of Me”
  3. “Taught by Experts”
  4. “Hello Melancholy, Hello Joy”
  5. “Northern Rivers”
  6. “Double Business Bound”
  7. “Let’s Work It Out in Bed”
  8. “All Those Smiling Faces”
  9. “Harpoon to the Heart”
  10. “Back to the Future”
  11. “Eight Hours Sleep”
  12. “Going to the River with Dad”

