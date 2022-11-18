Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is back for another year today, and a lot of famous faces have joined in the fun.

The annual fundraising event, which encourages music fans across the country to support our music scene by purchasing a music t-shirt and wearing it with pride on social media, was launched last month with a campaign backed by the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Darren Hayes.

As always the money raised goes to Support Act, which provides much-needed support for musicians, managers, crew and music workers, many of whom have faced terrible challenges since the pandemic.

Last year’s edition raised over $500,000, a record amount, and organisers will be hoping 2022 can do even better. There’s still time to get involved by wearing your favourite band’s t-shirt, using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday, and tagging Support Act, triple j and ARIA on social media platforms.

Brisbane alternative rockers Ball Park Music wore a collection of Aussie music t-shirts, including ones supporting King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and King Stingray. “Thanks to everyone for your support in wearing your favourite Aussie music tee… We’re playing music together today because it’s the greatest thing you can do with your best friends,” they sweetly wrote on Instagram.

Alex the Astronaut shared a picture of her and the one and only Paul Kelly supporting Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, with Alex wearing a Courtney Barnett t-shirt.

It wasn’t just musicians getting in on the action, with the cast of Moulin Rouge! the Musical repping Amy Shark, Northlane, Gang of Youths and many more.

And even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a well-known muso, posted his support, wearing a Radio Birdman t-shirt while having breakfast.

You can check out some of the other Aussie artists proudly sporting their favourite music t-shirts and supporting this great cause below. Happy Ausmusic T-Shirt Day!

You can also visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au and supportact.org.au for more information.