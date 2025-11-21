Australian legend Paul Kelly has taken on a local dance hit for triple j’s Like a Version.

The revered songwriter performed a rock version of Kylie Minogue’s 1997 hit song, “Did it Again”; check it out in full below.

“I’m a Kylie Minogue fan. Who isn’t?” Kelly said.

“I like the lyrics, but musically, I thought it was really strong. I thought it would really suit the band… we just love playing it.”

Kelly’s performance comes after he scored his highest chart debut in four years with his 30th studio album, Seventy.

The Australian legend’s new record has debuted at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums chart, as well as No. 1 on the Australian Albums and Vinyl lists. Kelly has now landed in the top 10 14 times with four efforts: Life Is Fine (No. 1 for one week in 2017), Nature (one week in 2018), Songs From The South: 1985-2019 (one week in 2019), and Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train (one week in 2022).

Seventy features memorable single “Rita Wrote a Letter”, which picks up the story from Kelly’s 1996 classic “How to Make Gravy”, only this time with Rita “loud and clear,” and Joe still talking from beyond the grave.

“I’ve been mulling over the idea of a sequel to ‘How to Make Gravy’ from Rita’s point of view for quite some time,” Kelly said about that track. “About five years ago I wrote down the words, ‘Rita wrote a letter,’ and thought, ‘There’s my title.’”

On the live front, Kelly is set to headline the Red Hot Summer tour next year, bringing his legendary live performances to crowds across regional Australia.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at Kelly’s Brisbane tour date earlier this year, and our headline said it all: “Paul Kelly reminds us why he’s Australia’s unofficial Poet Laureate.”

Meanwhile, Minogue is gearing up to release a holiday album, Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), set for release on December 5th via Warner Records.