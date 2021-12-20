Paul Kelly’s recipe for ‘How to Make Gravy’ could very well be the most famous recipe for the sauce in Australia.

Synonymous with family Christmas gatherings around the nation, the track was originally recorded in 1996 after it was commissioned by Lindsay Field for a charity record to raise money for the Salvation Army at Christmas.

Penned as a letter from prison at Christmas time – on the “21st of December” – the song has become so ingrained in Australian pop culture that date has become known as ‘Gravy Day’ to many fans.

Now, Paul Kelly has released a new video for the track, which was re-recorded for his latest album, Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train.

“The original How To Make Gravy came out 25 years ago and I must have played it now thousands and thousands of times. It’s a staple in our set,” Kelly said.

“The band and I thought it would be worthwhile putting our current version to tape.”

Although it has ‘evolved over the years,’ the band’s ‘current version’ differs little to the original.

“We’ve always kept the crucial slide riff, originally played by Spencer P Jones, and on this recording by Ashley Naylor,” Kelly said.

“Playing this song is like going on a ride. Once you’re on it, it just takes off!”

Kelly also made a note “for music nerds” – that Peter Luscombe plays drums on both versions.

The new video, created by Siân Darling, comprises of clips gathered from fans, with cameos from Brian Nankervis and Gretta Ray.

“It is a thing of wonder, sadness and joy,” Kelly said.

Watch Paul Kelly’s ‘How to Make Gravy’ 2021 version:

Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train peaked at no. 2 on the ARIA charts.

The 22-track double album features everything from a Latin hymn to popular carols and a traditional Irish folk ballad.

Featured guest artists include Marlon Williams, Waleed Aly, Lior, Emma Donovan, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Vika & Linda Bull, and Kelly’s own family.

Growing up in a large Catholic family in Adelaide, Christmas meant a lot in Kelly’s household.

“We had Advent, the month long build-up to Christmas,” he said.

“There was a small crib in one of the fireplaces with a pile of straw beside it.

“Every time you did something good or denied yourself something you would secretly put straw in the crib so it would be filled by Christmas, when a statuette of the baby Jesus would miraculously appear in the crib.”