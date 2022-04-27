KISS frontman Paul Stanley has weighed on billionaire Elon Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter for a whopping $44 billion.

In case you missed the massive tech news, Twitter has agreed to accept a $61 billion takeover bid from Musk in a deal that has prompted major divisiveness among its users, including rocker Paul Stanley.

Stanley took to his Twitter account to share a Reuters news story about the acquisition, where he included the following message: “I May Be Missing Something (please tell me). Rather than funding a personal acquisition, Wouldn’t our world be better advanced by using far less than 44 BILLION DOLLARS to eradicate world hunger?, cure cancer? The list is long & the possibilities endless.”

Clearly unconvinced by Stanley’s take, former Judas Priest rocker Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens replied to the KISS star’s comment with his own thoughts on the matter.

“Well he is selling Teslas, but I’m sure they won’t be buying those now either. It’s cool you live in a 1 bedroom 800 square foot house and most of your money goes to fixing world hunger. That’s awesome. Instead of fans buying any of your stuff give it to charity instead,” he wrote.

Similarly, Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers added: “Paul … you’re probably one of my favourite people I’ve ever toured with But A. Telling citizens what to do with their money isn’t our job B. Even with 44 trillion. You’re not ending world hunger.”

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has also weighed in on the acquisition in a new lengthy Twitter thread, where he discussed his hopes for the future of his former company, also hailing Musk as the “singular solution I trust.”

“I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness,” the thread began after the sharing of the Radiohead song ‘Everything In Its Right Place’. “The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

Dorsey continued: “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

He ended by applauding Musk’s vision for Twitter: “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

“I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!” he added at the end of the thread.

