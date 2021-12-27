KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed that he and his entire family got infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, making this round two with the virus for the singer.

Stanley first contracted COVID-19 back in August, only a few shows into KISS’ farewell tour. Just days after testing positive, he faced backlash after being spotted outside a hotel without a face mask.

And this week the rocker announced that he had yet again contracted COVID-19. “My Omicron face!” he wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 26th, alongside a selfie. He then revealed that the rest of his family got the virus too. “Yup. My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms.” Stanley finished by insisting, “I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

KISS and their entourage has been having a terrible time battling COVID-19. Stanley’s bandmate Gene Simmons also tested positive, which forced the band to postpone their tour for two more weeks.

One of their crew, guitar tech Francis Stueber, actually died from contracting the virus during their tour. That led to other crew members criticising the band’s handling of their tour. “I couldn’t believe how unsafe it was, and that we were still going,” one roadie told Rolling Stone back then.

“We are now aware there were crew members who attempted to conceal signs of illness, and when it was discovered, refused medical attention…. Furthermore, it has recently been brought to our attention that certain crew members may have provided fake vaccination cards which, if true, we find morally reprehensible (as well as illegal), putting the entire tour in harm’s way,” the band said about Stueber’s passing at the time.

KISS do have plans to tour extensively in 2022. They’re set to perform in Australia in March, followed by a European leg. You can find further ticket information here.

