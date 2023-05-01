KISS frontman Paul Stanley has taken to Twitter to voice his opinions on children’s sexuality and gender-affirming care, referring to the latter as a “sad and dangerous fad.”

As per Rolling Stone, the singer voiced his opinion in a surprise statement over the weekend. “There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” he wrote on Sunday.

Stanley’s statement continued: “There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing.

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear why Stanley decided to make such a statement. It’s been a troubling time in the KISS member’s home country for transgender people, with several states recently unveiling anti-trans legislation, including Texas and Tennessee. After the latter state introduced a new law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit challenging it, “arguing that the new law violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause by denying “necessary medical care to youth” based on transgender status.