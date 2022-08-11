Pop star Peach PRC has released her new single ‘Forever Drunk’, a melodramatic reflection on love and heartache.

‘Forever Drunk’ is an extra special release for the singer, with the song marking her first collaboration with Grammy nominated songwriter Bonnie McKee (Katy Perry, Britney Spears).

“Originally ‘Forever Drunk’ was a much sadder song, but Bonnie and I turned it into an anthemic “dance while you cry” bop, which is what I wanted the song to blossom into anyway,” Peach PRC says about the song.

“Bonnie’s like a big sister to me, we talk all the time with each other, sharing our little DIY creative endeavors and random ideas at ridiculous hours of the night. We’ve had such similar lives and have so much in common, not just in our bubblegum pop music but with our personal journeys too.”

The sombre slice of pop pulls off the tricky feat of being ready for both the dance floor and the quieter moments. The glossy and buoyant production and immediately relatable tale of youthful heartache will likely see this song take off in the way the singer’s ‘God Is A Freak’ did.

“‘Forever Drunk’ looks back at my first heartbreak, when at that time I thought this teenage relationship was all I had in my life, I had no family, I hated school, I didn’t think I was smart or talented,” Peach PRC explains.

“So once I lost this person, I went into full on teenage melodramatic devastation, groveling on my hands and knees begging to be taken back. I thought I would NEVER get over it at the time.”

‘Forever Drunk’ follows Peach PRC’s Spotify Singles session, which saw the singer release a new version of hit single ‘God Is A Freak’, as well as put a new spin on the Wheatus classic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’.

“To be releasing my own version of teenage dirtbag feels so special to me, I would sing this song as a kid in my dad’s house after school using karaoke videos,” the singer said at the time. “Now when I listen to my Spotify Singles version, I imagine 14 year old me hearing it and how elated she would be, and of course getting to rework a song that already means so much to me (‘God Is A Freak’) was an absolute joy.”

Peach PRC’s ‘Forever Drunk’ is out now.

