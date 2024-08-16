Peach PRC is absolutely living her best life — and she’s bringing her fans along for the ride.

Following on from the emotionally-charged “Touchy Subject“, the pop sensation is back with another infectious synth-laden dance floor anthem, “Time Of My Life”, which is poised to become another standout hit in her rapidly growing catalogue.

“Oh to be young and alive/so none the wise/kissing in cars we couldn’t drive,” Peach sings in her ode to the naivety and chaos of youth, heartbreak, bold decisions and nostalgia. “Falling apart was the time of my life,” she notes poetically in the chorus.

Produced with DNA and Liam Quinn, “Time Of My Life” is accompanied by a glossy, pink-hued music video that brings a whole new meaning to the term “jailhouse rock”. The clip, which can be seen below, is helmed by Josh Harris, the director behind Peach PRC’s breakthrough singles, “Josh” and “Like A Girl Does”.

Harris worked closely with Peach, who wrote the treatment with three alternate character endings, made the outfits, and designed every intricate detail of the video, to bring her vision to life.

“This is my third time collaborating with Peach, and her unique vision never fails to inspire,” Harris shares. “The initial idea was to blend the visual aesthetic of a gritty women’s prison with Peach’s own unique style. ‘Time of My Life’ is about reflecting on a chaotic past with a sense of fondness or nostalgia, and Peach’s performance, staying lost in her own world while everything erupts around her, reflects this.”

To coincide with the new single, Peach PRC has announced a Secret PRC UK headline show at London’s Electric Brixton on Oct. 4th. This follows her previous Secret PRC dates across North America in June. She will also be appearing at Rolling Sets in Queensland on December 7th.

Peach PRC recently marked the one-year anniversary of her ARIA No. 1 debut Manic Dream Pixie EP by dropping “You’re So Lucky You’re Gorgeous” for fans. The chart-topping EP includes singles “Kinda Famous”, “F U Goodbye”, and “Perfect For You,” which notably pays tribute to Paris Hilton’s gold-certified 2006 smash “Stars Are Blind.”

The EP track “Perfect for You” was voted No. 62 on triple j’s 2023 Hottest 100 earlier this year. Peach also earned the best single award at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards for “Perfect for You”.