The lineup for Rolling Sets 2024 is here.

The festival returns to Central Coast’s Memorial Park on Saturday, December 7th for a packed day of live music.

From overseas, evergreen UK indie outfit The Wombats will headline Rolling Sets 2025 in an NSW exclusive performance. The Wombats have become firm favourites with Aussie fans over the years, and recently played their biggest shows to date at The O2 in London.

From closer to home, festival favourites like pop-rock icons Lime Cordiale, multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire G Flip, pop stars Peach PRC and Mallrat, and indie rockers Old Mervs will all perform at this year’s festival.

There’s also plenty of up-and-coming talent in the form of The Good Kids, Lola Scott, Jet City Sports Club, and more.

Check out the full Rolling Sets 2025 lineup below.

Tickets to the festival go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 16th at 10am local time. People can access the pre-sale by signing up here.

Included in the ticket types is a one-off premium VIP offering. With an extremely limited allocation, ticketholders can gain access to the exclusive Rolling Sets VIP area with stage and ocean views along with priority entry via the VIP exclusive lane entrance, exclusive bar with premium nibbles and beverages, complimentary snacks, private VIP toilets, phone charging station, and VIP Wi-Fi.

Rolling Sets has always attracted top talent since its inception. In 2022, the festival saw performances by Hilltop Hoods, DMA’S, Dune Rats, Peach PRC, and many more.

Rolling Sets 2025

Saturday, December 7th

Memorial Park, The Entrance, Central Coast, NSW

Ticket information available via rollingsets.com.au

Lineup

The Wombats (Exclusive) | Lime Cordiale | G Flip

Ruel | Peach PRC | Mallrat | Old Mervs | The Grogans

Coterie | South Summit | Surf Trash | Lola Scott

THE BLSSM | Jet City Sports Club | Joel Leggett | The Good Kids

The Lab – Hosted by Laboratory

Davyroe | Obeido | Redroom | Oscill8 | Mozz x Fritz | Staple | Keowof | Daydreaming Sound System | Odyssey DJS | Redline DJS

House of Strings – Hosted by Mumbos Jumbos

Stupid Baby | Shacked | Jan | Hand Models | Tiali | Tyrants | Leyeza | Lemon Joe