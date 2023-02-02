Peach PRC has returned with a new single that’s even drawn the approval of Paris Hilton.

Titled ‘Perfect For You’, the song is the Aussie popstar’s way of paying tribute to Hilton’s 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’, which reached number seven on the ARIA Singles Chart, and seemed to hint at a promising music career for the American socialite.

“Kiss me, I’m not scared”, Peach PRC pleads in ‘Perfect For You’, before adding, “She’s gonna hate me, but I want you so bad”.

It’s the type of glossy and glam anthem we’ve come to expect from Peach PRC, and was written about a girl the artist was longing for.

“I was crushing so hard on this girl, and we hadn’t even kissed when I wrote the song, so the longing in those lyrics is straight up how I was feeling,” she says.

According to Peach PRC, the pair once listened to Hilton’s song together, “with one earphone each”, so it was a wonderful moment when Hilton herself duetted and posted it on her TikTok after Peach PRC shared it.

“It’s just an amazing full circle moment to have Paris Hilton’s blessing on the single,” she adds.

‘Perfect For You’ is taken from Peach PRC’s upcoming EP, Manic Dream Pixie, which is scheduled for release on Friday, April 28th (pre-save/pre-order here).

2023 has already started brightly for the singer-songwriter, with Peach PRC appearing in triple j’s Hottest 100 twice – God Is A Freak (16) and Forever Drunk (65) both made the countdown.

Alongside G Flip and MUNA, she’ll be performing at Sydney’s WorldPride next month during the Rainbow Republic Closing Concert.

“I’m so unbelievably honoured to be included in next year’s Sydney WorldPride event, after being so welcomed into the queer community in the last year or so and I’m so incredibly proud to be performing alongside some of my favourite people!” she said about the event recently.

Peach PRC’s ‘Perfect For You’ is out now.