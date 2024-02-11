What is Pearl Jam cooking up in Australia? It could be a tour if their weekend shenanigans at Bondi Beach are anything to go by.

A massive installation appeared at the iconic Sydney spot on Sunday morning, with fans able to walk down a “Pearl Jam Lane” walkway celebrating the grunge band.

Fans were able to walk past a line of custom posters, arriving at an “Alive Stickman” logo. After completing the walkway, fans came to a custom traffic light pole that prompted them to “push for Pearl Jam.” A snippet of the band’s previously unreleased single, “Dark Matter”, then played.

A huge LED screen also offered fans the chance to scan a QR code to receive another music teaser and perhaps some hints about an upcoming Australian tour.

According to Live Nation’s Instagram post, today is the last chance to explore the “Pearl Jam Lane”. Fans can find it at the corner or Campbell Parade and Hall Street at Bondi Beach.

Surely Pearl Jam wouldn’t go to all of this effort to end up not touring Down Under? It’s highly unlikely. Live Nation teased that there will be an “announcement next week” on Instagram – Tone Deaf will bring you updates on any Aussie tour when we have them.

Pearl Jam’s last visit to the country came in 2014 for the final Big Day Out. The headliners were joined on the lineup that year by Arcade Fire, Snoop Dogg, Flume, The Lumineers, Tame Impala, and many more. Talk about eclectic.

As for “Dark Matter”, Pearl Jam started teasing their new single on Friday, February 9th, sharing a video on social media showing tweets from fans expressing their excitement about hearing new music from the band.

It will be Pearl Jam’s first single of 2024 and also lead their upcoming album, which will be their first record since their 2023 live album, Give Way.