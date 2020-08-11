The groundbreaking Pearl Jam ‘Home Shows’ performance from 2018, is set to be live-streamed next month as part of a special pay-per-view event.

The show took place on the seminal grunge acts 2018 North American tour at their hometown in Seattle on August 8th, 2018. The streaming event captured the first of two sold-out performances billed as ‘The Home Shows’.

The set saw the band tear through a monolithic 33-song setlist, which included a trove of rarities, covers of tracks by The Beatles and The White Stripes, and a guest appearance from Brandi Carlile.

The band have shared a snippet of what to expect from the glorious stream with footage of Eddie Vedder performing White Stripes’ White Blood Cells cut ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’, joined on stage by his daughters.

The whole shebang is set to be broadcasted on concert streaming platform, on September 4th. The HD stream costs USD $14.99 and can be pre-ordered here. Pearl Jam Ten Club members will be eligible for “special pricing.

“We’ve worked with Pearl Jam for 20 years, and while we miss seeing them on stage, the archive of more than 400 performances dating all the way back to 1993 has helped fans fill the void,” shares Brad Serling, nugs.net founder and CEO. “Streaming this incredible 2018 show from their hometown of Seattle is a ray of sunshine for these times.”

Last week, Toni Cornell, the daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, covered a Pearl Jam classic in celebration of Lollapalooza live stream, Lolla2020. Toni performed a truly moving rendition of Pearl Jam’s classic 1991 song ‘Black’.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Pearl Jam have been offering their devoted fans morsels of content to keep them satiated whilst live music slowly but surely becomes a distant memory. The band recently unveiled the uncensored music video for their 1991 single ‘Jeremy’, almost 30 years after the single was first released.

Pearl Jam recently played a concert for coronavirus relief, and teamed up with Greta Thunberg for a climate-change themed video for their single ‘Retrograde’.