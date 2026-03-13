Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has announced details for a new “graphic album” and rock opera.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the founding member of the iconic rock outfit has spent 20 years working on Farewell to Seasons, which will tell an alternate version of the early ’90s Seattle scene through fictional musician, David Williams.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my new graphic novel with Z2, Farewell to Seasons,” McCready said.

“It’s a story I’ve been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene. Farewell to Seasons is a historical fantasy set in that world, and alongside the graphic novel, there will also be a ‘lost’ rock opera connected to the story, featuring original music written from the perspective of David Williams, one of the main characters.

“I’ve had a great time bringing this project to life with Z2, and I hope people enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it.”

Farewell to Seasons is available to preorder here before its official release on October 7th.

The news comes after Pearl Jam wrapped up their ‘Dark Matter’ world tour last year, which included stops in New Zealand and Australia. In a recent interview, frontman Eddie Vedder confirmed that the band are working on new material.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We’re in the lab, we’re woodshedding, excited,” he said.

“It’s cool to think of change. As much as we’d like to have done it the way we did it forever — and we’ll still be able to do that thing — I think we’re all just excited for the future.”

During their final Australian show in November 2024, Vedder even teased that they are planning a return very soon.

We haven’t been here for 10 years, so let me ask you this question, and I’m being serious. If we were to come back next year or two years tops, will you come back?”

His question was met with a resounding roar from the crowd. Vedder added: “I talked to the guy today; he’s holding the venues.”