In news that will no doubt delight Pearl Jam fans everywhere, the band are set to release new track ‘Get it Back’ this Friday, October 2nd.

The song will be released as part of the second volume of Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, a compilation album of many artists’ previously unreleased music.

Other acts set to have tracks featured on the album include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arcade Fire, David Byrne, Flume, Perfume Genius, Fleet Foxes and Phoenix.

The album, which includes a whopping 77 tracks, will only be available to purchase for 24 hours from Bandcamp.

Along with the first volume, proceeds from the album will go towards Voting Rights Lab, an organisation aimed at helping to “secure, protect and defend the voting rights of all Americans in the upcoming 2020 election.”

‘Get it Back’ marks the first new track from Pearl Jam since the release of their latest album Gigaton earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, the band’s plans to tour the album throughout 2020 were thwarted by coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking about the album back in January, guitarist Mike McCready called the process of its creation “emotionally dark and confusing.”

“Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times,” he said in a statement.

“Making this record was a long journey,” he continued, “it was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.”

Along with the album, the band also released the Gigaton Visual Experience back in April.

Although originally planned for a cinematic release, Gigaton producer still described the audio-visual event as a “truly unique way to experience [the] album.”

Check out ‘Retrograde’ by Pearl Jam: