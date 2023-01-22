Australian party starters Peking Duk are kicking off 2023 with a bang, announcing their first tour since 2019.
The massive 16–date tour will kick off on March 3rd in Albury, and take in both major capital cities and regional towns, with some towns being visited by the electronic duo for the first time. The tour will culminate at Perth’s Metro City in on April 1st.
The dynamic duo of Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles have been busy this past year with both solo projects and creating new music for Peking Duk, including their latest single ‘Spend It’, a collaboration with British indie rockers Circa Waves.
They have also launched their own weekly podcast, interviewing a range of high–profile guests such as Brooke Boney, Tony Armstrong and The Inspired Unemployed.
You can check out the full tour dates below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 25th at 9am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, January 24th at 9am AEDT.
Peking Duk 2023 Australian Tour
For more information, visit pekingduk.com
Thursday 3 March
Beer Deluxe, Albury / Bungambrawatha Country
Friday 10 March
UC Refectory, Canberra / Ngunnawal Country
Saturday 11 March
Forum, Melbourne / Naarm/Wurundjeri Country
Sunday 12 March
Torquay Hotel, Torquay / Wadawurrung Country
Monday 13 March
Rafferty’s, Warrnambool / Wheringkernitch
Thursday 16 March
Waves, Wollongong / Dharawal Country
Friday 17 March
Enmore Theatre, Sydney / Gadigal Country
Saturday 18 March
Drifters Wharf, Central Coast / Darkinjung Country
Sunday 19 March
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay / Arakwal Country
Tuesday 21 March
JCU Uni Bar, Townsville / Gurrumbilbarra Country
Thursday 23 March
Gilligan’s, Cairns / Yirriganydji Country
Friday 24 March
Magnums, Airlie Beach / Ngaro Country
Saturday 25 March
The Tivoli, Brisbane / Meanjin
Sunday 26 March
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast / Yugambeh Country
Friday 31 March
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide / Kaurna Country
Saturday 1 April
Metro City, Perth / Boorloo
The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article.