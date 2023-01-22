Australian party starters Peking Duk are kicking off 2023 with a bang, announcing their first tour since 2019.

The massive 16–date tour will kick off on March 3rd in Albury, and take in both major capital cities and regional towns, with some towns being visited by the electronic duo for the first time. The tour will culminate at Perth’s Metro City in on April 1st.

The dynamic duo of Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles have been busy this past year with both solo projects and creating new music for Peking Duk, including their latest single ‘Spend It’, a collaboration with British indie rockers Circa Waves.

They have also launched their own weekly podcast, interviewing a range of high–profile guests such as Brooke Boney, Tony Armstrong and The Inspired Unemployed.

You can check out the full tour dates below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 25th at 9am AEDT. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, January 24th at 9am AEDT.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Electronic Observer.

Peking Duk 2023 Australian Tour

For more information, visit pekingduk.com

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Thursday 3 March

Beer Deluxe, Albury / Bungambrawatha Country

Friday 10 March

UC Refectory, Canberra / Ngunnawal Country

Saturday 11 March

Forum, Melbourne / Naarm/Wurundjeri Country

Sunday 12 March

Torquay Hotel, Torquay / Wadawurrung Country

Monday 13 March

Rafferty’s, Warrnambool / Wheringkernitch

Thursday 16 March

Waves, Wollongong / Dharawal Country

Friday 17 March

Enmore Theatre, Sydney / Gadigal Country

Saturday 18 March

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast / Darkinjung Country

Sunday 19 March

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay / Arakwal Country

Tuesday 21 March

JCU Uni Bar, Townsville / Gurrumbilbarra Country

Thursday 23 March

Gilligan’s, Cairns / Yirriganydji Country

Friday 24 March

Magnums, Airlie Beach / Ngaro Country

Saturday 25 March

The Tivoli, Brisbane / Meanjin

Sunday 26 March

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast / Yugambeh Country

Friday 31 March

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide / Kaurna Country

Saturday 1 April

Metro City, Perth / Boorloo

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article.