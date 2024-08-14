Hold onto your hard hats! The Bunnings rave is finally nailed down, with Peking Duk revealing the final details for the most buzzed-about event in Aussie music.

The Bunnings Warehouse Party, featuring LOTTIE, NAYNAY, Kaila, What So Not, and Peking Duk, is set to take over Bunnings Warehouse Preston’s carpark on Saturday, August 31, 2024, from 5:00pm.

In a solid move, all proceeds are going to a good cause: “All the money made from sausage sales and tickets will be going to Support Act.”

In their own words: “The Bunnings rave is confirmed, and we have a location. The date is going to be Saturday, 31st of August. There’s going to be a sausage sizzle, exclusive merch and face painting. Yay.”

The alcohol-free event will be a 3-hour celebration of live Aussie music, complete with Bunnings favourites like the community sausage sizzle.

The duo isn’t just serving up a sausage sizzle – they’re dishing out fresh beats too: “Did we mention we’re playing brand new, unreleased Peking Duk music? Damn son, come so well, we be good.” Fans can expect to hear some never-before-heard tracks that might just become the new anthems of Aussie hardware stores nationwide.

This hardware hoedown isn’t just for the grown-ups. Peking Duk explained, “It’s a 16-plus event because Bunnings is for everyone. But if you want to kick on with us, there’s a separate event on afterwards.” So whether you’re after an early lights-out or want to keep your party going, they’ve got you covered.

Can’t make it to Preston? “We’re gonna stream the whole thing live exclusively on TikTok,” they added.

Tickets for the Bunnings rave will be available starting tomorrow, Aug. 15, at 10 AM AEST via Moshtix. As Peking Duk mentioned in their caption, “BUNNINGS RAVE CONFIRMED AUGUST 31st tix available tomorrow via moshtix 10am AEST.”

Remember, there’s a limit of two tickets per person, so you’ll want to be quick if you’re hoping to secure your spot at this epic event.

Get ready for a rave that’ll put a whole new spin on “lowest prices are just the beginning”! This unique blend of music and DIY culture is set to be the most talked-about event of the year, proving that sometimes the best parties happen in the most unexpected places.

You can find tickets and more info on Moshtix.

Bunnings Warehouse Party