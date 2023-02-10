Peking Duk and Darren Hayes in one song? You’re welcome, Australia.
The electronic duo recruited the Savage Garden icon for new single ‘I Want You’, released today following a week of buildup. It’s a remix of Savage Garden’s 1997 original, which celebrated its landmark 25th anniversary last year.
“We remixed it and then got all the parts replayed including Darren himself came and joined us in the studio in Santa Monica and re-sung every part and it was the funnest studio session of all time,” Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles revealed on their LiSTNR podcast earlier this week.
“It’s an honour because we grew up on Savage Garden,” Adam Hyde added. You can listen to the sultry electropop song below.
In other Peking Duk news, the group are about to begin their first tour since 2019. The massive 16–date tour will kick off on March 3rd in Albury, and take in both major capital cities and regional towns, with some towns being visited by the electronic duo for the first time.
Peking Duk’s ‘I Want You’ (ft. Darren Hayes) is out now.
Peking Duk 2023 Australian Tour
For more information, visit pekingduk.com
Thursday 3 March
Beer Deluxe, Albury / Bungambrawatha Country
Friday 10 March
UC Refectory, Canberra / Ngunnawal Country
Saturday 11 March
Forum, Melbourne / Naarm/Wurundjeri Country
Sunday 12 March
Torquay Hotel, Torquay / Wadawurrung Country
Monday 13 March
Rafferty’s, Warrnambool / Wheringkernitch
Thursday 16 March
Waves, Wollongong / Dharawal Country
Friday 17 March
Enmore Theatre, Sydney / Gadigal Country
Saturday 18 March
Drifters Wharf, Central Coast / Darkinjung Country
Sunday 19 March
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay / Arakwal Country
Tuesday 21 March
JCU Uni Bar, Townsville / Gurrumbilbarra Country
Thursday 23 March
Gilligan’s, Cairns / Yirriganydji Country
Friday 24 March
Magnums, Airlie Beach / Ngaro Country
Saturday 25 March
The Tivoli, Brisbane / Meanjin
Sunday 26 March
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast / Yugambeh Country
Friday 31 March
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide / Kaurna Country
Saturday 1 April
Metro City, Perth / Boorloo