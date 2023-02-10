Peking Duk and Darren Hayes in one song? You’re welcome, Australia.

The electronic duo recruited the Savage Garden icon for new single ‘I Want You’, released today following a week of buildup. It’s a remix of Savage Garden’s 1997 original, which celebrated its landmark 25th anniversary last year.

“We remixed it and then got all the parts replayed including Darren himself came and joined us in the studio in Santa Monica and re-sung every part and it was the funnest studio session of all time,” Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles revealed on their LiSTNR podcast earlier this week.

“It’s an honour because we grew up on Savage Garden,” Adam Hyde added. You can listen to the sultry electropop song below.

In other Peking Duk news, the group are about to begin their first tour since 2019. The massive 16date tour will kick off on March 3rd in Albury, and take in both major capital cities and regional towns, with some towns being visited by the electronic duo for the first time

Peking Duk’s ‘I Want You’ (ft. Darren Hayes) is out now. 

Love Electronic?

Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Peking Duk 2023 Australian Tour

For more information, visit pekingduk.com

Thursday 3 March
Beer Deluxe, Albury / Bungambrawatha Country

Friday 10 March
UC Refectory, Canberra / Ngunnawal Country

Saturday 11 March
Forum, Melbourne / Naarm/Wurundjeri Country

Sunday 12 March
Torquay Hotel, Torquay / Wadawurrung Country

Monday 13 March
Rafferty’s, Warrnambool / Wheringkernitch

Thursday 16 March
Waves, Wollongong / Dharawal Country

Friday 17 March
Enmore Theatre, Sydney / Gadigal Country

Saturday 18 March
Drifters Wharf, Central Coast / Darkinjung Country

Sunday 19 March
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay / Arakwal Country

Tuesday 21 March
JCU Uni Bar, Townsville / Gurrumbilbarra Country

Thursday 23 March
Gilligan’s, Cairns / Yirriganydji Country

Friday 24 March
Magnums, Airlie Beach / Ngaro Country

Saturday 25 March
The Tivoli, Brisbane / Meanjin

Sunday 26 March
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast / Yugambeh Country

Friday 31 March
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide / Kaurna Country

Saturday 1 April
Metro City, Perth / Boorloo

Get unlimited access to the coverage that shapes our culture.
to Rolling Stone magazine
to Rolling Stone magazine