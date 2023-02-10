Peking Duk and Darren Hayes in one song? You’re welcome, Australia.

The electronic duo recruited the Savage Garden icon for new single ‘I Want You’, released today following a week of buildup. It’s a remix of Savage Garden’s 1997 original, which celebrated its landmark 25th anniversary last year.

“We remixed it and then got all the parts replayed including Darren himself came and joined us in the studio in Santa Monica and re-sung every part and it was the funnest studio session of all time,” Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles revealed on their LiSTNR podcast earlier this week.

“It’s an honour because we grew up on Savage Garden,” Adam Hyde added. You can listen to the sultry electropop song below.

In other Peking Duk news, the group are about to begin their first tour since 2019. The massive 16–date tour will kick off on March 3rd in Albury, and take in both major capital cities and regional towns, with some towns being visited by the electronic duo for the first time.

Peking Duk’s ‘I Want You’ (ft. Darren Hayes) is out now.

Peking Duk 2023 Australian Tour

For more information, visit pekingduk.com