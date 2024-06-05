Are you ready for a Peking Duk DJ tour.
The fun-loving, energetic electronic duo have announced a winter trek around Australia and New Zealand, with stops scheduled in Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Forth, Byron Bay, Albury, Thredbo, Cairns, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Townsville, and Airlie Beach, with a trip to Bali thrown in for good measure (see full dates below).
“WE WANNA SWEAT. YOU WANNA DANCE. ROAD TESTING NEW MUSIC N TRICKS. GET A TICKET B4 ITS GONE. TICKETS ON SALE 9AM THURSDAY,” Peking Duk eloquently declared in all caps on social media today.
Peking Duk’s tour announcement follows the unveiling of their special Retro Bomber Jacket, made in collaboration with Canadian Club. The cosy-looking jacket should keep the pair suitably warm on their winter tour across three countries.
View this post on Instagram
In Peking Duk-related news, one half of the duo, Adam Hyde, dropped a new EP as his alter ego Keli Holiday last month.
Titled JESTERMAN, the EP marks a new chapter for Holiday, abundant with authenticity and raw ideas, and is truly genre-hopping, traversing everything from New Age disco to ’90s Britpop to alternative rock. Holiday also collaborated with notable artists for his new project, Kirin J Callinan, blackpaw, and Dante Knows.
Other tracks on JESTERMAN include “disco” and “horsepower”, the latter of which is about “a woman that takes over any room for better or worse. A woman that’ll pick you up in a Rolls Royce and drop you home in a hearse. A diamond studded Gucci top with a shotgun in her purse. Powerful, strong, scary and sexy.”
Holiday’s debut album, KELI, released in 2022, has amassed over 2 million streams, earning accolades from critics and fans alike.
View this post on Instagram
Peking Duk 2024 Winter DJ Tour
June 28th
Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW
June 29th
King Street, Newcastle, NSW
July 5th
Forth Pub, Forth, TAS
July 12th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
July 13th
Savaya, Bali, ID
July 26th
Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW
July 27th
First Base, Thredbo, NSW
August 2nd
Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD
August 3rd
Sweatshop, Auckland, NZ
August 9th
Eclipse, Brisbane, QLD
August 10th
Club Above (Ivy), Sydney, NSW
August 16th
FLNDRS, Townsville, QLD
August 17th
Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD