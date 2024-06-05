Are you ready for a Peking Duk DJ tour.

The fun-loving, energetic electronic duo have announced a winter trek around Australia and New Zealand, with stops scheduled in Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Forth, Byron Bay, Albury, Thredbo, Cairns, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Townsville, and Airlie Beach, with a trip to Bali thrown in for good measure (see full dates below).

“WE WANNA SWEAT. YOU WANNA DANCE. ROAD TESTING NEW MUSIC N TRICKS. GET A TICKET B4 ITS GONE. TICKETS ON SALE 9AM THURSDAY,” Peking Duk eloquently declared in all caps on social media today.

Peking Duk’s tour announcement follows the unveiling of their special Retro Bomber Jacket, made in collaboration with Canadian Club. The cosy-looking jacket should keep the pair suitably warm on their winter tour across three countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEKING DUK (@pekingduk)

In Peking Duk-related news, one half of the duo, Adam Hyde, dropped a new EP as his alter ego Keli Holiday last month.

Titled JESTERMAN, the EP marks a new chapter for Holiday, abundant with authenticity and raw ideas, and is truly genre-hopping, traversing everything from New Age disco to ’90s Britpop to alternative rock. Holiday also collaborated with notable artists for his new project, Kirin J Callinan, blackpaw, and Dante Knows.

Other tracks on JESTERMAN include “disco” and “horsepower”, the latter of which is about “a woman that takes over any room for better or worse. A woman that’ll pick you up in a Rolls Royce and drop you home in a hearse. A diamond studded Gucci top with a shotgun in her purse. Powerful, strong, scary and sexy.”

Holiday’s debut album, KELI, released in 2022, has amassed over 2 million streams, earning accolades from critics and fans alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Club Australia (@canadianclubaus)

Peking Duk 2024 Winter DJ Tour

June 28th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW

June 29th

King Street, Newcastle, NSW

July 5th

Forth Pub, Forth, TAS

July 12th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

July 13th

Savaya, Bali, ID

July 26th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, NSW

July 27th

First Base, Thredbo, NSW

August 2nd

Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

August 3rd

Sweatshop, Auckland, NZ

August 9th

Eclipse, Brisbane, QLD

August 10th

Club Above (Ivy), Sydney, NSW

August 16th

FLNDRS, Townsville, QLD

August 17th

Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD