In a new interview, K-pop group PENTAGON opened up about their latest album, creative process, and how their success surprised even them.

Anyone who has followed PENTAGON knows that it hasn’t been an easy road to success for the group. Despite the upward climb, marked most prominently by their single ‘Shine’, the group witnessed the departure and hiatuses of members and waited four years for their first music show win.

In a new interview with NME, the group opened up about their journey and their approach to success.

“We can’t predict what’s coming,” said member Hongseok. “The first place [on a music show] is unpredictable because we don’t know what the audience will like. But as we put in effort and do our best, sometimes a miracle does happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, member Wooseok mentioned that he had major unlearning to do while working on their latest album, IN:VITE U. “I realised that [the songs] are better when I enjoy the process, rather than contemplating too much,” he said.

The group also opened up about what kept them going throughout their career: consistency.

“The secret is simply “steadiness”, Kino told NME. “There is a line that I like: ‘Inspiration is for amateurs, the rest of us just get up and go to work’. We work hard, we write songs, and we make albums, the same as always. That’s the power of PENTAGON.”

“It’s not like we go through a phase where we turn on the switch to say ‘Oh, we should write a song.’ We’re constantly thinking about ideas or inspirations, and we’re people who constantly challenge themselves.” Shinwon added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the act also mentioned that they had an unlikely good luck charm: snow. Coincidentally, the day after they performed their single ‘Spring Snow’, Seoul experienced snowfall. Earlier in February, the spring snowfall also brought them the second music show win of their career.

“Whenever it snows, we begin to think, ‘Is something gonna happen?’, because everytime it [does], good stuff happens,” Wooseok said.

Check out ‘Feelin’ Like’ by PENTAGON: