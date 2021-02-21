Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Australian musician Mallrat has an unlikely fan in the form of gossip king (queen?) Perez Hilton who’s tweeted his support of her song, ‘Charlie’.

Though ‘Charlie’, which was released in August 2019, is hardly a new hit from the singer, Hilton has given the song a well deserved boost in exposure after taking to all of his social media accounts overnight asking for her to “get the shine she deserves”.

Thanks Perez! 💙 — mallrat (@lilmallrat) February 20, 2021

The sweet song is named after her family dog and Mallrat told Triple J it, “is about a lot of different things, but mostly just loving people so much, regardless of whether it’s reciprocated or no.”

It’s not the first time Hilton has fan-girled over Mallrat. In September 2016 the entertainment commentator showed his love in a tweet.

He then, again, posted a video of the Aussie singer performing for him on his blog in 2018 saying, “She’s an indie darling and one of the most buzzed about new artists from Australia!”

In fact, Perez Hilton isn’t even the first huge Hollywood name to stan Mallrat. Movie star and Kickass’s very own Chloe Moretz shouted out some love for her in a tweet in 2017, too.

Mallrat has achieved success in Australia, her tracks ‘UFO’, ‘Groceries’, ‘Charlie’ and ‘Nobody’s Home’ have all ranked on Triple J Hottest 100. She’s also received the MTV Europe Music Award in 2019 for Best Australian Act, as well as two awards in 2020’s ARIA Music awards.

In February 2020, it was announced that Mallrat was set to head off on her biggest Aussie tour with ten shows announced between May and June that year.

However, the tour was, of course, bought to a halt because of the Coronavirus pandemic and shifted to January 2021 and has now been moved to March this year.

Watch ‘Charlie’ by Mallrat: