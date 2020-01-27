From dreamy baroque pop to legends of the rock scene, Perth has you absolutely covered with all the talent you need to fill up your February calendar. Here are some of the essential acts visiting the city in the coming month.

Missy Higgins – February 1, Kings Park

This show marks a special return to Kings Park & Botanic Garden for Missy. In February of last year she was supporting good friends the John Butler Trio for two special shows, but on night #2 fell ill and wasn’t able to take the stage.

This newly announced event is Missy’s way of thanking her fans for their patience and support as well as shining a light on two other great Australian artists, Meg Mac and Didirri.

Tickets

Missy Higgins – ‘Carry You’

Fatboy Slim – February 2, Nodes Park Whitfords

You’d better be ready to ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’ – Frontier Touring is ecstatic to announce the return of revered DJ and prolific producer Fatboy Slim for three huge Australian dates in January 2020.

The party-starting machine is responsible for some of the biggest hits of the last few decades, but it’s his incomparable energy and vibrant passion for live shows that make him the icon he is.

Tickets

Fatboy Slim – ‘Weapon of Choice’

Alice Cooper – February 8, RAC Arena

Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Cooper brings an all-new show and very different look than recent tours. Dubbed as “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back,” new music is expected in time for the tour, produced by his longtime collaborator Bob Ezri

Head along for a night of legendary proportions with one of rock’s most iconic performers.

Tickets

Alice Cooper – ‘Poison’

Pennywise – February 16, Metropolis Fremantle

Formed in 1988, Pennywise is a legendary punk band that truly needs no introduction.

The group have amassed an international following through their relentless riffs and melodic, high energy sound that fuses together elements of surf punk and blistering hardcore.

Come on down to see how the group have solidified their place in punk history, and witness classic anthems like ‘Fuck Authority’ and ‘Bro Hymn’.

Tickets

Pennywise – ‘Bro Hymn’

a-ha – February 19, Kings Park

The Norwegian trio, who dominated pop charts worldwide during the ’80s, are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their hugely influential debut album Hunting High And Low and will be performing the classic album in full as well as other favourites from across their career.

Selling more than 11 million copies worldwide, it includes the unforgettable ‘Take On Me’, which reached number one on the Australian charts.

Tickets

a-ha – ‘Take On Me’

Michael Buble – February 21 – 22, RAC Arena

Michael Bublé thought he knew what love was. After all, he’s sold more than 60 million albums worldwide singing about the subject. But it turns out he had a lot to learn.

The week that his last album, 2016’s Nobody But Me was released, Bublé and his family went through an emotional journey that informed and changed his life… He was understandably unsure how or if music was going to remain part of his life. “What the experience did was give me a real perspective… It completely changed my outlook on what mattered and what was important to me.”

Witness how much he has transformed over the years since then, as he promises to deliver an absolutely stellar performance for two nights in Perth.

Tickets

Michael Buble – ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’

Weyes Blood – February 23, Perth Festival

You’d be hard-pressed to find a single ‘Best Albums od 2019’ list without seeing Weyes Blood and her most recent album Titanic Rising in one of the top positions.

Operatic, emotional and wholly unique, this show will be one for the ages.

Tickets

Weyes Blood – ‘Movies’