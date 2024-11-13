Peter Bibby, the revered independent artist, is set to embark on a nostalgic journey across Australia, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Butcher / Hairstylist / Beautician.

The tour, slated for March 2025, will see Bibby performing his debut album in its entirety, accompanied by his original band members, Nicholas Allbrook of Pond on drums and Johnny Baird on bass. The tour announcement comes alongside the release of a special 10-year anniversary re-pressing of the album on 180g solid orange vinyl via Spinning Top Records.

Reflecting on the decade since its original 2014 release, Bibby expresses his surprise at how well the album has stood the test of time, choosing to make no changes for the re-release.

“It’s hard to believe that 10 years has passed since we dropped this absolute haymaker of a record,” Bibby muses. “Those heady Melbourne days seem like they were just yesterday. Where has the time gone?”

“A lot has changed over the years, but one thing has stayed the same for sure and that is how absolutely killer these songs are. When I listened back to the record to see if I wanted to change anything for the re-release I felt a bit nervous, like I was going to cringe my way through the tracks. I was pleasantly surprised, choosing to change nothing as it is completely unbroken and in need of no fixing.”

Bibby adds: “Butcher / Hairstylist / Beautician holds a very special place in my heart, the record that put me on the map, full of songs I wrote before anyone really gave a shit. It’s pure and unaffected by the outside world and paints a detailed picture of a very different time in my life.”

To further commemorate this milestone, Bibby has unveiled a previously unreleased music video for the track “Stinking Rich”, directed by Triana Hernandez, known for their work with Amyl and the Sniffers and Harvey Sutherland (watch below).

Bibby evolved from his roots in Perth’s underground rock scene to becoming a cult figure in Australian independent music. His journey has taken him across the globe, including touring the US with Pond and performing at renowned festivals such as Laneway, Falls, All Points East, and SXSW.

Peter Bibby 2025 Australia Tour

Ticket information available via spinningtopmusic.com

Sunday, March 2nd

Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Sunday, March 9th

Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, March 13th

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 14th

Marrickville Bowling Club, Marrickville NSW

Saturday, March 15th

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC