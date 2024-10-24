With their new album dropping today, Amyl and The Sniffers are also gearing up for an Australia and New Zealand tour early next year.

Cartoon Darkness is the punk rockers’ third studio album, exploring themes such as modern AI technology, climate change, politics, and the darker aspects of contemporary life.

Nominated for the 2024 Australian Music Prize, the album includes previously released singles “U Should Not Be Doing That,” “Chewing Gum,” “Big Dreams,” and “Jerkin’.”

“It’s pretty much like in the same world as our (other) stuff,” singer Amy Taylor says of Cartoon Darkness.

She adds that the new songs by guitarist Declan Martens are “less punk, I’d say. And more rock. He’s a softie when push comes to shove.”

Recorded with producer Nick Launay at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles in early 2024, this album follows their 2021 release, Comfort to Me, which hit No. 2 on the ARIA Chart. The band also took home the award for Best Group at the ARIA Awards the following year.

They’ll hit the stage in Australia this summer, supported by Bob Vylan (UK) and Miss Kaninna, with New Zealand shows featuring C.O.F.F.I.N. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, October 30th, with general tickets going on sale Friday, November 1st. For more details, visit, amylandthesniffers.com.

Amyl and The Sniffers have had a huge year, performing at major European summer festivals, supporting the Foo Fighters on their recent US stadium tour, and selling out headline shows in the US, UK, and Europe, including three nights at the 3,000-capacity Roundhouse in London.

They will also support Fontaines D.C. at their sold-out Finsbury Park show in July 2025, with a capacity of 45,000, and have announced their biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace in November 2025.

Amyl and The Sniffers’ Cartoon Darkness is out now.

Amyl and The Sniffers Australia & New Zealand Tour 2025



Pre-sale tickets available from Friday, October 30th

General tickets on sale Friday, November 1st

amylandthesniffers.com

Thursday, January 16th

Hindley Music Hall, Adelaide (AA)

Friday, January 17th

Port Beach Beergarden, Perth

Friday, January 24th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (AA)

Saturday, January 25th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (AA)

Monday, January 27th

Waves, Wollongong

Thursday, January 30th

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Friday, January 31st

Tivoli, Brisbane (AA)

Friday, February 7th

Party In The Paddock, Tas

Friday, February 14th

Meow Nui, Wellington

Saturday, February 15th

Powerstation, Auckland

Sunday, February 16th

Powerstation, Auckland