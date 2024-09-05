Peter Dutton has made a rare political u-turn, thanks to the power of Powderfinger.

The hard man of Australian Conversative politics did his best to soften his image with a social post soundtracked by “My Happiness,” the Brisbane band’s early 2000s standout.

The video went live earlier this week, and immediately raised question marks with the ‘Finger and their fans.

“The unauthorised use of musician’s art in political messaging has become far more prevalent in recent years,” reads a statement to Tone Deaf from the band’s team at Secret Sounds Artist Management.

“Permission should always be sought before any political figure uses an artist’s music. In our opinion authorisation needs to be agreed before use with ANY brand, political party or politician. This is happening on both sides of politics, and we have issued take down notices accordingly.”

Following conversations by management and Dutton’s office, the clip has been taken down.

“My Happiness” was the first single from the group’s fourth album, Odyssey Number Five, released in 2000. The song was a minor hit in the US, coinciding with Powderfinger’s tour with an emerging Coldplay, and a fresh second music video released for that market.

The song went on to impact the Billboard charts in 2001, peaking at #23 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay survey.

Like the members of Powderfinger, Dutton, the leader of the federal opposition, is Brisbane born and based.

But that’s where the similarities end.

Powderfinger and its members have thrown their considerable clout behind good causes, including pandemic-era One Night Lonely virtual concert, which raised over $500,000 for Support Act and Beyond Blue and has been viewed over one million times.

Earlier in the year, bass player John “JC” Collins was tapped as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for services to the arts through music, and to the community.

Powderfinger called it a day back in 2010, ending a career that finished with 18 ARIA Awards, three APRAs and five consecutive No. 1 albums.

Last month, ex-bandmates Bernard Fanning, Ian Haug, John “JC Collins,” Jon Coghill and Darren Middleton reunited for the excellence in community award, presented at the Music in the House event, which raised more than $150,000 for Support Act.