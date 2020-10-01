New Order will be reissuing their landmark 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies this week. Ahead of its release, former-bassist Peter Hook has reflected on the bands legacy, and whether there is any possibility of a future reunion.

When New Order chose to reform after a four-year hiatus in 2011, Peter Hook chose not to rejoin. The relationship between Hook and his former bandmates has been rocky ever since. With over a decade of legal battles and cutting words shared.

In an extensive retrospective NME profile, Hook delved into the possibility of patching things up with Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert.

“They were really heady days,” mused Hook. “You felt like you were changing the world. Looking back on it, I think that Joy Division and New Order did change the world – culturally and musically. ‘Power, Corruption & Lies’ was our honeymoon period. It’s quite heartwarming to realise what you’ve achieved together. It makes the shit worthwhile.”

He went on to detail that the fond memories associated with the seminal record may be enough to heal open wounds.

“My relationship with the others is so difficult, even today, that it makes you think that maybe someone should sit us all down in a room and play us this album together and go, ‘Why the fuck are you arguing like this when you did this?’ It was a wonderful achievement and it makes me feel immensely proud.”

The Power, Corruption & Lies reissue will be released on Friday, October 2nd.