An official trailer has now been released for Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

The Beatles: Get Back is set to be a three-part six-hour long documentary.

Earlier this year Jackson revealed that Beatles fans are sure to be surprised by the series – for two main reasons, particularly as he doesn’t think people are expecting the “intimacy, that fly-on-the-wall aspect of it.”

Jackson said, “I think people will be surprised by the series for two reasons. One, it’ll be far more intimate than they imagined it to be, because everyone is used to seeing music documentaries being a bit kind of MTV-ish, sort of together in a poppy kind of way and it’s just the music, music, music, you know?”

He also went on to say that while the docuseries is obviously about music, it’s not the key angle.

“The music isn’t at the forefront of this film: weirdly, it’s what goes on behind the music at the forefront,” Jackson said.

“I mean, even in the rooftop concert, we have the concept that we’re inter-cutting all the time to the street and to the policeman and everything else.”

“So we’re not just sitting there on the concert for 45 minutes, we’re showing a whole narrative of what’s going on elsewhere during that period. And that’s really true of the whole series – it’s not a sequence of MTV video clips of them doing songs. There’s probably more conversations with The Beatles in the films than there is actual singing.”

The documentary will be available to stream on Disney+ from November 25th-27th.

