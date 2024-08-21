Raised between New Zealand and Sydney’s Inner West, he started out as an independent artist, making his mark with his debut single “Overdose.”

Since then, Phi11a’s teamed up with big names like Trippie Redd, Scott Storch, and What So Not, pushing his sound into more alternative genres. With releases on Sony Music and Universal, he continues to blur the lines between hip-hop and alternative rock.

Phi11a dropped his self-titled debut album in May, led by the standout single “Walk Away.”

His high-energy live sets, meanwhile, have helped him sell out headline tours and play to 15,000-strong crowds at Yours & Owls Festival, securing his place in the Aussie music scene.

He’s on tour right now, with a Brisbane show coming up later this month (tickets here).

Tone Deaf caught up with Phi11a as part of our Get to Know series – check out the chat below.

Phi11a’s self-titled debut album is out now.