How did your artist name come about?
I was 14 and was up late watching some government TV programme on SBS and I heard the word “filibuster” and thought it was a cool word, so that was my name. Then my last label said “no political shit,” so I dropped the buster and now I’m Phi11a!
How would you describe your music to your grandma?
It’s just rock ‘n’ roll with no swearing, grandma, I promise!
Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?
My song “Better Off Dead” is about giving into that feeling of apathy or regret that mistakes lead you to. Sometimes we feel as if it would be better if everything just went away and we could start again.
What do you love about your hometown?
I love the hills in the city of Sydney, the trees, and the beauty of the man-made structures.
Career highlight so far?
Playing 14,000 people with What So Not. He’s my dude for real.
Fave non-music hobby?
Pokémon go and anything Pokémon-related. Just caught a Yveltal – if you know, you know.
What’s on your dream rider?
Jägerbomb and maltesers.
Dream music collaboration?
Blink-182 or Iggy Pop!
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I don’t even know where I’ll be tomorrow, so I hope I’m just at a stable, happy point in my life. That’s all anyone can hope for.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Stop focusing on putting all of your energy into multiple things – put your focus on one thing at a time, master that, and move on. It’s better to be a master of one thing than good at 100.
What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?
I have mad OCD. I’m compelled to make everything even and add up to even numbers. Most lines in my music have to have an even amount of syllables and have symmetry, or the song itself will drive me insane. It sucks. But it’s also a superpower!