In a story that feels made for a silver-screen adaption, Phil Collins’ $33 million South Florida mansion is currently being held hostage by his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey.

As The Miami Herald report, Phil Collins’ ex-wife conquered the mansion with the help of her husband, 31-year-old aspiring musician Tom Bates. Together, they hired a crew of four armed guards and “changed the security codes for the alarms, blocked surveillance cameras and barred real estate agents from showing the house.”

Collins and Cevey were married in 1994, during which they had two children. The pair subsequently divorced in 2006 — with Collins giving Cevey a whopping $46.7 million settlement. The pair reconciled briefly in 2016. Cevey reportedly broke things off via text and fled to Las Vegas to marry Bates.
Like something out of Fatal Attraction, Cevey and her husband have reportedly threatened to release private information about Collins unless he pays “a preposterous amount of money based on an oral agreement that does not exist.”
The filing claims that Cevey and her husband are “threatening, implicitly and explicitly, to prolong their unlawful occupation of the property through force.”

According to the report, Collins and his troupe of lawyers are seeking an injunction to “end the armed occupation and takeover” of his home.

The filing expresses that Collins is concerned about priceless, personal memorabilia, like awards and instruments. The musician believes that there is a “substantial risk that Mrs. Bates or Mr. Bates or their agents will remove, conceal or destroy valuable and irreplaceable personal property.”

Yikes.

Phil Collins’ lawyers are really working like a dog for their paycheck. Just last week Collins’ issued US President Donald Trump a cease and desist for using his music at a campaign rally after Trump soundtracked his event at Des Moines on Wednesday, October 14th, with Collins’ landmark 1981 track, ‘In The Air Tonight’.

