Phil Collins has delved into his recent health battles, revealing that he can barely hold a drum stick as a result of his deteriorating condition.

In a new interview with BBC, Phil Collins, 70, spoke candidly about his health condition, admitting that he probably won’t be able to tour anymore. “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there,” Collins said.

The Genesis legend has experienced a myriad of health issues over the past 15 years, battling acute pancreatitis and diabetes, he also underwent surgery on his back in 2009, and again in 2015 that affected his nerves. Collins also revealed that he sustained a vertebrae injury in his neck whilst on tour with Genesis.

“Somehow, during the last Genesis tour, I dislocated some vertebrae in my upper neck and that affected my hands,” Phil explained in a message published on the Genesis website.

“After a successful operation on my neck, my hands still can’t function normally. Maybe in a year or so it will change, but for now it is impossible for me to play drums or piano.”

In the BBC interview, Collins went on to acknowledge that the forthcoming Genesis tour is the bands swan song. “We’re all men of our age and I think to some extent it probably is putting it to bed. I think, just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road any more.”