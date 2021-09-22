Phil Collins may not be able to dance, but he’s not letting his debilitating health conditions stop him from touring and putting on a show for his fans. The musician – who’s been open about his health struggles – sang his first show on the Genesis farewell tour from a chair.

A frail-looking Collins, 70, took part in the first show of Genesis’s The Last Domino? tour in Birmingham, England on Monday night.

Though, Collins wasn’t the only band member seated through the concert, the group’s guitarist Mike Rutherford also sat perched on a stool for parts of the performance. Collins sang while his son, Nic, played the drums for him.

Phil Collins, 70, is back in his element as the Genesis reunion tour kicks off in Birmingham https://t.co/IINhhpWAlA pic.twitter.com/J420eZqQOK — Bob T Two (@bobttwo) September 21, 2021

Monday marked the first time that Genesis has toured in 13 years. The last time the group hit the stage together was in 2007 for their Turn It On Again tour.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Collins is battling acute pancreatitis as well as injured vertebrae in his upper neck, which resulted in crippling nerve damage.

In January of this year, Collins candidly spoke on BBC Breakfast about the health problems that have caused him to barely be able to “hold a drumstick” in one of his hands.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” he told the news outlet.

Collins underwent surgery back in 2015 and spoke of the resulting nerve damage to Billboard shortly after.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be fit enough to play the drums again on tour,” Collins said at the time. “My left arm has changed — it’s a neural thing. The back surgery I had was great — I mean, how good can surgery be?” He told the publication.

“But it was problem-free. But then when I was recovering on crutches, I fell and fractured my foot,” he continued. “When I recovered from foot surgery, I fell again and fractured another part of the same foot. My right foot now is completely numb.”

The Last Domino? is Genesis’s final tour and is running until December 5th, 2021, where it finishes at Madison Square Garden in New York.

You can buy tickets to the tour here.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.